And Just Like That season 3 spoilers: Show EP on major themes

In just a handful of days, you are going to be seeing the season 3 premiere of And Just Like That arrive — are you ready to dive back into Carrie’s world?

Well, if you love the character, then you know that the season is starting off in a rather unusual place. After all, Aidan has delivered this uncomfortable expectation that even if they have a future, it is one where it is years down the road. Even if it is commendable that he wants to be there for his son, is that far too extreme a demand? It is easy to argue that. This could be a part of the story, but so could a number of other things, as well.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Michael Patrick King had to say about where things are lining up thematically for Carrie and others:

“It’s not starting over … It’s continuing. We’re always trying to say that no matter what your age, you’re still growing, you’re still living, you’re still experiencing a new thought or a new direction, and it’s liberating, because at this point, society is still telling people in their 50s that they should be kind of wrapping it up. You figured it out. And what we’re trying to do is say, no, there’s more ways to go. Something is going to come into your life at any age that makes you have a new thought and maybe go in a new direction, depending on how great or how ruthless, or how much you want to find love or fulfillment or career.”

It is for this reason that we do believe that And Just Like That season 3 could be one of the most fun chapters yet. We’ve seen the show for long enough now to know that a lot of the expectations and preconceived notions are more out the window. There is a chance to creatively spread your wings a little bit, especially since people know what this version of the show is like.

What are you most eager to see entering And Just Like That season 3 when it airs?

