And Just Like That star Kristin Davis on nixed Charlotte, China plan

In just a matter of days from now, you are going to be seeing the premiere of And Just Like That season 3 over at HBO Max. So what lies ahead? Think a number of different things!

For the sake of this article, though, let’s get more into what is not going to be happening — just think along the lines of Charlotte in China. This is actually something that was discussed at one point during the first few seasons, but it ultimately did not happen.

For more, just take a look at what Kristin Davis had to say to Entertainment Weekly on the subject:

“There was a plan at one point in Michael Patrick’s mind that we were going to go to China for Lily to go back and visit where she was adopted from … That would be amazing. I don’t know if it’s possible. Any time that they go anywhere it’s great fun, but I do know that after the second film, there was this big feeling of they can never leave New York again, which we were like, ‘Oh no!’ I mean, we love New York, but it’s fun to go somewhere. I would love us to go anywhere. It would be great.”

We tend to think that the biggest problem with making a story like this happen is simply logistics. Sure, the second Sex and the City movie had a lot of the characters traveling overseas, but there’s a difference between a big-screen budget and what they have going on with And Just Like That. If the show continues to draw big viewership, then maybe at least some sort of travel could be considered for a potential season 4 … but China? That still remains a tall order.

What do you most want to see from Charlotte on And Just Like That season 3?

Do you want to see the China story happen someday? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and come back for more.

