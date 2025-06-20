Dexter: Original Sin season 2 premiere date: Summer 2025 update

While we know that everyone is waiting around for Resurrection to premiere on Showtime next month, why not keep talking about Dexter: Original Sin? The prequel is for sure coming back for more and it goes without saying that we are insanely curious as to what’s coming up.

After all, how can we not be at this point? The first season delivered an incredible surprise in how Harry knew about Brian Moser being around; yet, he never clued his son in on any of it. Presumably, he just got fortunate that for some time, Dexter’s biological brother decided not to directly intervene in his life. We have a hard time knowing how they are going to be able to keep pressing forward with this and yet, isn’t anything still possible in theory?

For now, what we can go ahead and note here is that Showtime seems to be intent on turning these shows around as fast as they can, and that makes us reasonably hopeful the prequel could come back within the next twelve months. A part of us would still love a December premiere here, but is that too ambitious given that we’ve yet to hear anything about filming? It might be.

What we can at least say for now is that you are likely to hear something more about Dexter: Original Sin before the end of the summer, but we would be highly surprised if there is any premiere-date news thrown out there. What we are a little more curious about is what is happening with some other parts of the universe. The aforementioned Resurrection is likely to get a season 2 at least, and there has been talk about a Trinity prequel.

