American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: Summer ’25 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear more about an American Horror Story season 13 premiere date before the end of the summer? What about more news on the future of this show in general?

Obviously, we’ll be quick to say here that we wish that there was more news out there about the future of the anthology show already. We have been waiting a really long time as it is for it to come back and for a lot of it, we’ve had relative radio silence.

If there is at least some good news to share about it over the summer, it is that Ryan Murphy is seemingly working with Sarah Paulson to figure out a great idea for the next installment, one that may or may not be the end of the road. FX has yet to confirm anything, but this is the last season officially ordered and when you think about it, the number 13 is iconic enough that it makes sense if everyone wanted to end it here. (For us personally, though, our hope is that it goes on forever.)

At some point this summer, we do very much think that news on American Horror Story season 13 is going to come out. Yet, at the same time, it is likely not going to be tied to a premiere date — the show has to start filming before that! Having Paulson involved makes us more optimistic that some other familiar faces from the past will be present; the more that we have, obviously the better it is for those who have a certain amount of nostalgia with this show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

