And Just Like That season 3 episode 4: About Aidan’s family…

Is it fair to say that And Just Like That season 3 episode 4 is the most important one that we have seen so far this year? Well, at the very least, we think that you can make an argument, and it really comes down to Aidan’s family.

First and foremost, let’s just note that we spent a ton of time in Virginia and by virtue of that, Carrie got a hands-on look at how dysfunctional everyone really was here. In particular Aidan is doing his best when it comes to Wyatt, a kid who is clearly troubled to the point where he is willing to actually commit property damage on his own home.

Speaking to The Wrap, executive producer Michael Patrick King did his best to explain why it was important to the whole team that this episode existed, and also how it may have shown things better from Aidan’s point of view:

“We made a decision that Aidan got pulled away from Carrie because of his family, which felt realistic. Our goal was then to make a realistic family so that you could believe it … The most fun thing about it was that we admit to the people watching the show that Carrie says, ‘I didn’t believe you until now.’ That was the journey.”

Now, we do think that this episode did a good job making a lot of this feel more realistic. However, at the same time you can also argue that there are still a myriad of other questions that remain. Take, for starters, why Aidan needed a set of rules as stringent as what he created at first for his and Carrie’s relationship. That is the main part that still feels selfish.

