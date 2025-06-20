Duster season 1 episode 6: More on that Jim, Nina moment

We recognize fully that there were a handful of moments on Duster season 1 episode 6 … but was there an almost kiss at the end?

Let’s just say this first and foremost: We saw the characters of Jim and Nina go through a lot as the whole interpreter job started to fall apart thanks to some unwelcome guests. They managed to come out reasonably unscathed (at least compared to the worst-case scenario) and before they were interrupted with news about Izzy, it felt like they came close to kiss.

So is that something that really almost happened? Well, speaking on this subject further to TV Insider, here is some of what Rachel Hilson had to say:

“I think it’s the first time they really see each other as potential equals and partners… and I think we realize we’re both attracted to each other’s tenacity and ability to adapt to our situations because we do find ourselves in these insane situations, and I think there’s just a natural camaraderie and attachment that builds from those moments.”

Personally, we’re just not sure if Duster is going to be moving in a romantic direction here with these two. The chemistry makes it possible, but we think that Nina’s also professional enough to know the complications that would come with establishing a romantic bond with your own informant. Meanwhile, we also tend to think that there are possible romantic pairings for the two elsewhere.

Also, we just don’t think that this is ever going to be a show that has matters of the heart front of mind. Instead, the most important thing is just that they continue to have a great time with a lot of the people we see week in and week out.

What did you think about the events of Duster season 1 episode 6 overall?

