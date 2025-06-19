Poker Face season 2: Will Steve Buscemi actually appear?

At this point in the process on Poker Face season 2, it makes sense to wonder about Steve Buscemi. After all, how can you not?

Through much of the past several episodes, we have heard the voice of the iconic Boardwalk Empire alum as Good Buddy, someone who has formed at least some sort of bond with Natasha Lyonne’s character of Charlie Cale. Heck, this week he even opened up an apartment of his for her to stay at! The two have clearly grown closer and that’s exiting … provided that there is not some sinister twist behind the scenes. (As is often the case with a show like this, we are worried about his motives.)

Here is the crazy thing right now: Despite Buscemi being a huge name, at the same time there is no confirmation he will actually turn up. We also wonder if he would even be available to appear in-person depending on when this show was filming versus Wednesday, which is set to premiere on Netflix this summer. (For those unaware, he is playing the new principal at Nevermore Academy.)

Regardless if we see Buscemi this season or not, we have to imagine that Poker Face is setting up something here, and it has to be more than just creating some exposition for Charlie week after week. Given that this series is almost sure to get a season 3 renewal, we are wondering if there is something more being done here in order to ensure that there are some exciting stories that are well-worth diving into down the road. With this show in particular, we do tend to think they are keeping all options open.

Do you want to see Steve Buscemi actually appear on Poker Face season 2 before the end?

