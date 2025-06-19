The Boys season 5: A new Jensen Ackles filming update

The Boys season 5 is unlikely to premiere on Prime Video for quite some time, but isn’t it still nice to talk filming? We’ve seen from Erin Moriarty and others that the show is closing in on wrapping up, but they aren’t quite there yet.

So what can we say at this point? Well, it seems as though that there are still at least a couple of months done — but Jensen Ackles has already wrapped up some of his work as Soldier Boy.

Speaking in a new interview with CBR promoting his role on Countdown (another Prime Video show), Ackles had the following to say:

Because The Boys is currently filming Season Five right now. They finish, I think, next month. I just finished The Boys on Tuesday, [June 9th], and I think I’ve got all my stuff done. But I don’t know. You never know. They might have to bring me back for some other stuff.

Ultimately, we know that the next several months could prove to be extremely busy for Jensen — he filmed The Boys, he is promoting his new show now, and then down the road, he has the prequel Vought Rising that he is working on alongside Aya Cash. We tend to think that there could be a lot of exciting stuff happening with it, but we’ll have to wait and see when more news starts to roll in.

If you do love the overall Boys franchise, the biggest thing that we can remind you of at present is that the spin-off Gen V is going to be coming to Prime Video a little bit later this year.

What do you most want to see moving into The Boys season 5 on Prime Video?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

