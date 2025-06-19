Squid Game season 3 spoilers: What is the Front Man’s goal?

In just over one week’s time, we are finally going to have a chance to see the Squid Game season 3 premiere — or rather, the entirety of the season. We imagine that every one of the remaining episodes will have some spectacular moments, and there are questions we want answers to as soon as possible.

What’s one of the biggest ones? Well personally, it is really tied to what exactly it is that the Front Man is trying to do. There is clearly a plan here with Gi-hun, and it does not involve him directly killing him. He could have done that already but instead, the character is going to be thrown back into the games — not only that, but perhaps one of the most brutal iterations that we’ve seen so far.

So what is the endgame? Well, in a new interview here with Forbes, here is what the man behind the Front Man in Lee Byung-Hun had to say:

… As for sparing Gi-hun, whether he lives or dies doesn’t matter to the Front Man. What matters is that Gi-hun reaches the same realization that the Front Man himself had. That’s the Front Man’s true goal.

If the Front Man really wants to break Gi-hun, then he is also making some really basic assumptions about this character’s will — and honestly, we tend to think that he may be underestimating that to a fairly large degree. This should serve as the foundation for the final chapter, which may also lead to questions as to whether Lee Jung-jae’s character could actually influence his enemy. Could there be a switcheroo here?

What are you the most intrigued about right now entering the Squid Game season 3 premiere?

