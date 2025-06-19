Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6: More on Victoria reveal

This week Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6 delivered a lot of content, but then also a huge revelation for Victoria. As it turns out, she has been diagnosed with ALS and in addition to being her boyfriend, Matteo is also her caregiver. All this time, she has been keeping this a secret from her daughter Imogen, who would have very-much liked to know about it.

Do the two have a great relationship? Hardly but at the same time, there is something to be said about the fact that you have the knowledge. What if Victoria had died before the truth was out there? Once upon a time, it felt like that was an actual possibility … and she is certainly not out of the woods at this point…

Speaking in a new interview with Marie Claire, here is at least some of what Christine Baranski had to say about what Victoria is going through:

… It’s a very big thing to reveal to your child that you have a life-threatening disease. It’s a bit of a death sentence. You only have a certain number of weeks, months, maybe years. It’s not the kind of thing you tell somebody on the phone or email. She needs to see Imogen in person. For all the anger and Imogen’s seeming independence, she has needed a lot of help. She’s a girl who’s gone through a lot of different graduate courses and has yet to really find herself. She is turning 35, and there’s still a lot of fragility in Imogen.

We do think that Imogen can potentially handle the truth here, but it’s all dependent on what happens with Victoria following the end of episode 6. Also, we are certainly worried about the idea that there is just not enough time remaining to really dive into this emotional stuff.

