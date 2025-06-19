Duster season 1 episode 6 sneak peek: Primed for a shootout?

As we look more towards Duster season 1 episode 6 on HBO Max tomorrow night, we can really count on one thing: Chaos.

If you need a quick refresher, at the end of this past episode, it seemed like the stage was set for Nina to complete her operation as a Russian interpreter. On paper, she had successfully infiltrated Saxton’s organization and Jim played along rather well. We can’t speak to whether or not the undercover job will work, but we can say this: At some point before the story is over, there is absolutely going to be gunplay.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more DUSTER reviews!

If you head over to The AV Club now, you can see a sneak peek for tomorrow’s episode that features Jim and Nina right in the middle of a shootout, one where they have to be careful and utilize some strategy to get out of it alive. They may not have the manpower, but do they have thee creativity?

For us personally, it is hard to imagine a scenario where either Josh Holloway or Rachel Hilson’s character gets killed off here … but then again, shows do love to surprise! If you just want to take a different read on this situation, it may symbolically represent how far these two have come over the past several episodes. Despite them coming from completely different walks of life and professions, they are still finding a way to properly trust each other. Sure, some of that trust may be amplified by the fact here that they seemingly don’t have any other choice, but we like to think it still matters.

Speaking of choices…

You still have the choice to tell some of your friends about Duster to ensure that it gets a season 2. Isn’t it clear that it deserves it?

Related – Go ahead and get some more news regarding Duster, including other insight on what is to come

What do you most want to see at this point heading into Duster season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







