Duster season 1 episode 6: What should we learn?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Duster season 1 episode 6 on HBO Max, it feels inevitable that all tensions are going to end up rising. Don’t they have to? There are so many things we are curious about and eager to learn!

On the surface, here is what we can say for sure that we will 100% learn: What happens when it comes to Nina as a Russian interpreter. The end of episode 5 already signaled that this is coming, so that allows us to start to shift our focus elsewhere.

What is a top priority for us at present? That is really not too hard a question for us to answer — we are very-much curious to learn if we are going to learn more about Xavier, who seems to be on some level hovering over everything. Given all the references to government that we’ve seen through the first five episodes, you could go so far as to assume that they are some sort of Big Bad levitating above almost the entirety of the series.

Of course, another question we want to see explored more is just how much Izzy’s strike could factor into everything else that is going on. It seems as though there’s at least a chance it could but for right now, everything with her is the most detached of anything on the show. Then again, one of the parts of Duster that has been most magical so far is the producers’ ability to mix and match a number of different things, and also start to fold stories together in a manner that you would not expect on the surface.

What do you think we are going to end up seeing when it comes to Duster season season 1 episode 6?

Is there anything that you are hoping to learn overall? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

