Duster season 1 episode 6 promo: Is Izzy in trouble?

One thing that we have seen throughout Duster season 1 so far is that almost every character on the show has proven themselves valuable to the story. Sometimes, they insert the story in surprising ways — take, for example, Jim’s father.

As we move forward here, it now seems like one of the people who will be in the spotlight here is Izzy, who is Luna’s mother and clearly a big part of Jim’s story. We have started to already see her become important thanks to a trucker protest, but could all of this end up being linked in some way to what is happening with Saxton? Let’s just say, at least for now, there is a chance that this ends up being the case.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more DUSTER reviews!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview for this episode that sheds more light on the possible danger that Izzy is in — and how this could cause some major problems for Jim as a result. Is he going to have to choose between her and Saxton? Or, will he be forced to convince her out of a cause that is very-much worth fighting for? This situation is complicated but at the same time, we also tend to think that this show is infinitely better when it gets to wade around in these murky waters for a little bit. Why not allow us to see some fun / crazy stuff here?

In the end, there are only a few Duster episodes left this season, so let’s just cross our fingers and hope that all of them have their fair share of fireworks … and not the ones we have seen on-screen recently here.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Duster and what could be coming up next

What do you most want to see moving into Duster season 1 episode 6?

Do you think that Izzy is going to be okay? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







