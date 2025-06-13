Duster season 1 episode 6 spoilers: A risky plan ahead?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Duster season 1 episode 6 next week, are things going to get somehow crazier than before? We recognize that may be a bonkers thing to say and yet, at the same time, it is actually possible.

After all, consider where some of the stakes currently lie! After all, the end of episode 5 signaled that we have seen Nina check off her first box when it comes to being a Russian interpreter for Saxton’s operation and now that she’s in, another wrinkle presents itself: Actually completing the job. Doing that could be easier said than done.

Ultimately, the next episode could feature more challenges and crises for Nina, since she has to both keep her cover and make sure that Jim doesn’t slip up at the same time. While he’s certainly used to working for complicated people, this is a very different sort of situation. He has to continuously hide things now from Saxton, and that is pretty darn hard.

One other interesting angle to think about at this point is just how many different layers there are to whatever is going on with Saxton — and also what may have happened with Joe. Remember that we’ve still got the mysterious Xavier out there, and judging from what we saw with President Richard Nixon at the start of episode 5, it is fair to say that there may be a conspiracy afoot that goes all the way to the highest levels of government. How are some characters meant to deal with that?

If there’s one thing that we’re super-sad about right now, it is knowing that there are only three more episodes left this season. Can more people just get on board and start watching?

