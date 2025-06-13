Duster season 1 episode 5: Director on interpreter Nina

We had a feeling entering Duster season 1 episode 5 that we were going to see a story stuffed full of some fun moments. Of course, also one where there were some big risks.

Take, for example, Nina seizing an opportunity to go undercover as an interpreter for Saxton’s latest operation. She speaks Russian and with that, it makes sense to throw her into this environment. However, you can see throughout the hour that she finds herself tested repeatedly — and the actual operation itself has yet to even happen!

Speaking to TV Insider about why it was decided to throw Nina into this spot, here is just some of what director Steph Green had to say:

“We can’t tell a story where she just makes him an informant and stays detached from his environment. She doesn’t just use him to talk about Saxton. She wants to get in on the Saxton operation. And she goes in so deep, and suddenly she’s essential to this huge deal … There’s this invisible conversation happening between Jim and Nina during that entire interaction…. So there’s the scene that’s happening on top of the subtext and the subjects. The stakes are so high, right? Because now, by this episode, they really care for each other, and Nina is in so much danger if she’s caught, as is Jim. And then, of course, because it’s Duster, things get more complicated, go more wrong.”

Of course, getting Nina in this position also does make the show infinitely more fun simple because it allows Jim and Nina to have more scenes together. If you did not go this route, they continue to only operate with each other here and there — and that’s a difficult proposition for a show like this! It is so much better when their interactions are reasonably frequent.

