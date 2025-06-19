Nobody Wants This season 2: Show EP looks at long-term future

We are very-much thrilled to know that a Nobody Wants This season 2 is coming to Netflix and if we had it our way, we would have episodes almost year-round.

Unfortunately, that very idea is impossible, but there is still something else worth thinking about — how many more seasons in general could this show last? We do tend to think that there are enough interesting characters and romantic situations that it could last for some time; yet, creators often do want to leave you wanting more. Some series start with a set number whereas for some others, it evolves more and more over time.

In the case of Nobody Wants This, it appears as though creator Erin Foster is being a little bit more flexible. In speaking on all of this further to Deadline, here is some of what she had to say:

I don’t really get too distracted by thinking [about the long-term future] because you learn so much in real time. I’m going to learn so much when I watch Season 2 with everybody, right? I’m going to learn so much of what people grab onto, how people react, and that’s going to help inform what happens next. So I don’t know, five seasons sounds great.

Just based on the way in which Foster says this, the last thing that we would do is hold her to five seasons like it is some hard-and-fast thing. We are okay if the story changes and viewers react to what they see play out over the course of the next couple of years. We are at least confident in a season 3, and it feels easy to say that much at present.

