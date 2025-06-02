Nobody Wants This season 2 premiere date revealed at Netflix

Just in case you were not excited enough to see Nobody Wants This season 2 on Netflix, let’s just say we have big news!

Today, the folks at the streaming service confirmed that Adam Brody, Kristen Bell, and the rest of the cast will be back with another batch of episodes come Thursday, October 23. It is our general feeling that over the course of what lies ahead here, we’re going to have a chance to see a lot of fun, some romance, and a few surprises … though we’re not sure they are going to give a whole lot more away as we are more than four months in advance.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

When Netflix did premiere Nobody Wants This season 1 last year, we’re sure that they hoped it would end up connecting with viewers. However, it was near-impossible for them to assume that it would be anywhere near as popular as this. Getting a second season out there now is a smart way for the powers-that-be to work in order to ensure that viewers stick with it, especially in an era where there are a lot of shows that take years between seasons.

Is a full trailer coming out soon?

Our general feeling is that come late September or early October, you are going to have a chance to see that. However, for the time being our general feeling is that the video here will have to tide us over for a while. That simply features the cast announcing the premiere date and regrettably, does not go altogether deep beyond that. Still, we just have to enjoy whatever we have at this point, mostly because this cast is so delightful and they tend to do a great job producing whatever they bring to the table. It should be everything that you loved about season 1 and then some.

What do you think we are going to be seeing across Nobody Wants This season 2 on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







