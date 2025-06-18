Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 episode 7: ‘Twists and Turns’

If there is ever a title for a Sullivan’s Crossing episode that really does speak for itself, it is season 3 episode 7. After all, “Twists and Turns” is the title for it, and it seems as though this one could be unique in a couple of different ways.

Take, for starters, the possibility that almost the entirety of this particular episode could be themed around a singular storyline, and that is not actually something that happens all that much! Cal is going to be looking for Lola and Jacob, and that could lead to a situation where almost all hands are on deck.

Want to get a few more specifics, such as they are here? Then go ahead and take a look at the full Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

Maggie (Morgan Kohan), Sully (Scott Patterson), Sydney (Lindura), Rob (Reid Price), Frank (Tom Jackson), and Edna (Andrea Menard) head out to help Cal (Chad Michael Murray) and the Search and Rescue team look for Lola (Amalia Williamson) and Jacob (Joel Oulette) when it comes to light that the two never made it home from the woods. The episode is written by Mark Bacci & Priscilla White and directed by April Mullen (#307).

Of course, the stakes here are pretty darn high, but rest assured that there will still be a good bit of time to deal with whatever the aftermath is. There are still a handful of episodes still to go this season and after the fact, we will have another opportunity to assess the long-term future. The only thing that we can say at present is that The CW seems to be at least reasonably fond of the way in which they are doing things at present, so why fight to radically change it up now?

What do you think we are going to see over the course of Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 episode 7?

Also, how do you think this search is going to play out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get some more updates coming in the near future.

