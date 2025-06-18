It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia trailer: Golden Bachelor Frank?

Leading up to the season 17 premiere of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the folks at FXX have released a new trailer. Of course, it is completely absurd — and also, it manages to include two different bits of ABC / Disney synergy at the same time.

At this point, you are probably more than a little bit aware of the crossover that the gang did with Abbott Elementary earlier this year — the second part of it is coming this summer! What is a little more of a surprise is seeing Danny DeVito suddenly a part of Bachelor Nation as he claims that he is ready to be the Golden Bachelor.

If you head over to the link here, you can better see the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 trailer that further solidifies the idea of seeing Frank at famed mansion alongside host Jesse Palmer — and then a contestant who is a clear Hawk Tuah parody. As for how he managed to pull this off, that remains to be seen … but it would not be the first time that one of these characters managed to accomplish something truly insane. We can just say with (relative) confidence that this will blow up in some sort of silly and/or spectacular fashion, as to a lot of things within this world.

We recognize that at this point, a good chunk of the cast are involved in side projects in addition to doing this one. Yet, it does remain our hope that this is a show that manages to go on for a rather long time. Even as Dee, Mac, and these other characters get older, it hardly means that they are about to mature — or even start to imagine making some different decisions in their lives.

