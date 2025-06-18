NCIS: Sydney season 3 spoilers: Off to the Outback?

Given that we are probably not going to see NCIS: Sydney season 3 arrive on CBS until September or October, we will take every single tease we can along the way. What does that mean today? Well, it looks as though the producers behind the scenes are going to be pretty ambitious when it comes to moving characters around.

Already in season 2, we saw that there was an attempt to throw much of the team into more environments where they may not be altogether prepared, and that may remain the cae moving forward. As a matter of fact, it actually seems as though for some of them, the Outback could become their stomping grounds briefly.

In speaking on all of this further to TVLine, here is more of what showrunner Morgan O’Neill had to say:

“Australia is a big-a– country … It’s almost as big as the U.S., and we have 25 million people [compared to 340 million for America], so it’s sparsely populated and vast. So if I said to you that we’re going to head to the Outback [in Season 3], that probably wouldn’t surprise you.”

The Outback encompasses a great deal of the central part of the country, is extremely hot, and is even more sparsely populated than most of the rest of the country. We wonder just how deep into it the cast and crew will go, but seeing a diversity of settings on this show would actually prove quite interesting! It is also a chance for some Americans to learn a little bit more about the actuality of the country; after all, the Outback in particular may not mean much to some people beyond just the wildlife and a steakhouse that uses the name as its theme.

