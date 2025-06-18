Squid Game season 3: Star on possible Front Man spin-off

Following the launch of Squid Game season 3 in just a matter of days, is there any chance at all that a Front Man spin-off will happen?

Of course, it goes without saying that, whether it be a prequel, a sequel, or something that takes place during the show’s original run, we would be on board with the idea. After all, there is so much of this story that is very-much shrouded in mystery.

What we can say at least for now is that if something more is made within this franchise, then actor Lee Byung-Hun is eager to do it. He confirmed as much in an interview on The Tonight Show (watch here), while also indicating that it may very well not happen. He also talked in the interview about whether or not someone will learn his character’s true identity in season 3, and also whether or not there will be some returning games.

In general, we do tend to think that the possibilities here are endless following the third Squid Game season but for now, it is better to exercise a little bit of patience. Our general feeling is that we should watch the new batch of episodes first, and then see more of what happens after the fact.

No matter what happens with the final season, Netflix will be eager to explore something more. Remember that there are already rumors surrounding an English-language version, one where David Fincher could be very much involved. This could work, but you also do not want to overdo anything. After all, The Walking Dead produced so many spin-offs over time that the brand started to get lost within a sea of sameness.

