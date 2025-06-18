The Night Agent season 3 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about The Night Agent season 3 between now and the end of the month?

First and foremost, make no mistake that it would be awesome to get more action-packed missions here soon. The second season ended in a way that makes us think that season 3 could look and feel quite different, and seeing that explored could at this point be a big part of the fun. If nothing else, seeing Peter in a new environment (perhaps one where he has to shield certain parts of himself) could produce more action and drama than ever before.

Unfortunately, the bad news here is that if you were hoping for The Night Agent to come back in the next few months, you are sure to be disappointed. While it may be true that a lot of footage for the next season is already in the can, this is not one of those shows that you can turn around immediately. There is a decently-sized post-production period and beyond that, you have to get the series ready for a global launch on Netflix.

For all of these reasons, our current projection at present is that the third season is going to be coming out at some point either either in the late winter or the spring of next year. There’s a chance that we get a premiere date revealed around November / December, but don’t be shocked if one does not get revealed at that point. Netflix is probably going to scale out some of their big shows within the first handful of months of 2026, and in addition to this one, they also have new seasons of One Piece and The Lincoln Lawyer that could be ready around the same time.

