The Four Seasons season 2: Tina Fey offers early update

We know that at this particular moment, there is no formal greenlight for The Four Seasons season 2 over at Netflix. With that being said, though, you can easily say that there are signs pointing to it happening.

What is one of the biggest ones? Well, we can paint that in relatively simple terms here, as Tina Fey has noted that a writers’ room is already at work on another batch of episodes. The format could be similar where the main characters each spend time with each other on “vacations” — though they may be simple things like visiting one another. (This is not a show out to replicate The White Lotus or that sort of lavish experience.)

Speaking more about this now to Deadline, Fey had the following to say:

We have the full staff back from Season 1. We’ve been in for about a month, and everyone continues to be very generous with sharing their own experiences. We talked a lot about Season 1, how we felt about it, how we felt it was perceived. I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of anything — except maybe moments on Saturday Night Live — that was watched by so many people, so quickly. And so it was thrilling to have that feedback. All of us had friends who were like you said, “I wanted to smack Jack; I wanted to throttle Nick.” I love that people have visceral reactions. And so now we’re figuring out, OK, without the template of the original movie, what can happen that still feels in scale and realistic, but also entertaining. So it’s coming along.

A number of shows out there often put together writers’ rooms in anticipation of a renewal and clearly, that is what The Four Seasons is doing. It allows for there to be a smaller wait between seasons, and we do tend to think that is critical in an era where there are a lot of shows out there that take huge breaks between seasons.

