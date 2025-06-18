Bridgerton season 5: Jonathan Bailey has no plans to leave

Bridgerton season 4 is hopefully going to be premiering at some point next year, and we know that Jonathan Bailey will be a part of it as Anthony. Even though his story was primarily told back in season 2, this is an actor who has shown a real eagerness to come back.

As it turns out, all signs point to this being the case for the actor for quite some time, no matter if he becomes a major movie star or not.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bailey confirmed that, schedule permitting, he would like to be around for quite some time:

“I look forward to, in another however many years, when we’ve done the eighth season to sit around and be like, ‘Look what we all did together.’ … I know how much I love long-running series. I know how important familiarity of character and story and consistency is in these long-running series.”

Our hope moving forward is that we at least get one or two episodes a season with Anthony, and we tend to think there is a lot of value he can bring in that span of time. We’re at least glad to have a different sort of continuity here than what we had with season 1’s story, which feels like it is all more or less off-screen at this point. We would hope that from here on out, most of the leads within the greater Bridgerton world have an opportunity to stick around to at least a certain degree. We will just have to wait and see if that happens, but the show has been renewed at this point through season 6.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

