Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6: Star on Helena shock

We had a feeling that Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6 was going to deliver some sort of surprising twist. With that, what did we ultimately get?

Well, for the time being, we tend to think it can be best defined with the following: Helena being dead the whole time. Or, at least within the present of the show. That means that Masha has been communicating with her as a fragment within her own conscience, or something that was also drawn up by some of her own drug use.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reactions and reviews!

So does this reveal change how Lena Olin performed as the character? It is fair to say so, and that is something the actress described further to TV Insider:

“That was something that created an urgency to me to what she does … It gives you some kind of fearlessness and it goes straight to honesty, I think, because who wants to put up a facade and come up with simple little lies? … I think it turns you into a straight shooter. It must do. And that’s certainly the case for Helena.”

We do tend to think that these conversations with “Helena” are going to be integral at this point to Masha determining her endgame when it comes to David — whatever that may be. It feels like this, by far, is going to be her focus for the remainder of the season. After all, it is very much different from what we saw in season 1, where it seemed as though she spent more individual time with her patients. That is somewhat of a detriment to this season, mostly because it looks like she is looking towards some element of authority or financial control.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Nine Perfect Strangers right now, including more of what is to come

What did you think overall about the events of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







