Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6: A big Helena twist

We knew entering Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6 that there was a chance at another big twist — but did you see that coming?

Well, as it turns out, the world for Nicole Kidman’s character of Masha is more similar to Fight Club than we ever expected. She was already seeing a vision of her late daughter Tatiana over the course of the season; now, we’ve also learned that Helena, her mentor and the person who seemingly runs the retreat, is actually dead. She has been talking to her within her head for quite some time.

So, what does this reveal really mean? It is two-fold when you stop in and consider it. This is a reminder of course of the troubled nature of Masha’s brain but beyond just that, also the chaotic power structure at this mountain resort in the first place. This really is a two-person act at this point with Masha and Martin, and what makes this all the more difficult is that the latter has really done the bulk of the former’s job. Masha has been so preoccupied with David that it hardly feels like some of the patients are getting the treatment that they need or deserve.

Speaking of the patients, we do think that the biggest reveal there comes from Victoria, as we have learned that she is actually dealing with ALS and that her boyfriend is actually also her caregiver. Her own daughter Imogen did not know … but why? This may be the whole idea of trying to “protect” her from the pain, but she clearly does not see it that way — and with Victoria’s fate now somewhat up in the air, it reverberates once more the idea of the two never being able to communicate fully.

What did you think overall about the events of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 6?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

