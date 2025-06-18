America’s Got Talent preview: Is Tom Sandoval auditioning?

Out of all the things that we expected entering the next America’s Got Talent episode, the last was seeing Tom Sandoval on-screen.

First and foremost, remember that the notorious Vanderpump Rules star has already been on a multitude of other reality shows, including The Traitors USA earlier this year. What would he be doing here? Well, he is a musician and has been for quite some time, and it seems like he is going to try and audition like everyone else.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Will it go well for him? That’s an entirely different story. Tom does have some musical chops; yet, at the same time he’s gotta be one of the more-disliked people on reality television. Coming onto a show with a live audience like this is a huge obstacle. So many of them are already going to have a negative perspective on him.

One thing that does make the audition curious for Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras (the full band name) is that technically, he does have history with one of the judges already in Howie Mandel. In the past, we’ve seen a judge abstain from a vote in this situation … and that could end up being the case here. There are a lot of ways this could play out — we could see him getting the necessary votes and still not being on the live shows. Or, maybe the judges just don’t like him for whatever reason?

The only thing that does not shock us here is NBC deciding that this is an audition they wanted. Controversy sells, and there is a reason why it has been a fixture of small-screen storytelling for such a long time. We can’t be remotely shocked that it is being thrown in here with that idea in mind.

Related – Learn about the Golden Buzzer from tonight’s America’s Got Talent

What do you most want to see from Tom Sandoval, of all people, on America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







