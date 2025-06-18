America’s Got Talent: Funkateer Dancers get a Golden Buzzer!

We went into tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode expecting a Golden Buzzer. So with that, what did we get? The Funkateer Dancers! Not only that, but a golden buzzer.

We will admit that when we first saw these guys, our general thought was that this was going to be a vocal group. After all, we have seen acts in this age range perform on the show in that way! Then, they started to groove on stage and what they put together was really good fun. This isn’t even just an instance of them being fun “for their age” — their choreography was tight and they had a lot of showmanship. They felt like a group who really came in rehearsed and prepared to put on a show and surprise some people.

We do also think that Terry Crews loved the guys before he even saw them perform and at that point, it was enough to smash that Buzzer and send them through to the live shows.

When it comes to the next round this is where the Funkateer Dancers may have to get a little bit creative. With an act like this, a big part of the enjoyment at first is just being so legitimately surprised by what they can do. Now, you have to either raise the bar or scratch a different itch. We tend to think that personally, it would make sense to try and appeal to the audience on an emotional level.

In the end, though, this act is the classic case of what makes AGT as special as it is. After all, where else are you going to see something like this on TV? It helps to make it stand out.

