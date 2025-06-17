Big Little Lies season 3 renewal: A June 2025 update

With us now past the halfway mark of June, it would be wonderful to have some more updates on a Big Little Lies season 3. Are they actually coming, though? Consider that an entirely different story.

If you are wondering where things stand, it has been years already since the second season arrived on HBO, and a third season has yet to be greenlit. At the same time, we know that there are plenty of conversations out there all about it, whether it be from the production team or some of the original stars. Everyone wants to seemingly do it on paper, but when we’re actually going to see that announcement is something totally different. This network can be choosy and after all this time, we do not think that they are ordering more unless they are 100% confident with where they are creatively.

Because of all of this, and as crazy as it may be to say, we would be shocked if there is any Big Little Lies season 3 renewal news this month — or even more most of the summer. We say this even as some of the cast members have reasons to discuss it further at present. If you are Nicole Kidman, you have a platform to chat about it via Nine Perfect Strangers. Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon has another season of The Morning Show slated to premiere later this year.

Even if it seems like a season 3 is still a no-brainer, there is one thing that we would remind you of right now: HBO is the same network who passed once upon a time on doing a Game of Thrones spin-off with Kit Harington at the center of it. If there is anything that should give you a sense of what their overall priorities are these days, this is it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

