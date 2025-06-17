The Boys season 5 spoilers: Will the strong satire be here?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Boys season 5, we imagine that there are a lot of major storylines we’re going to see from top to bottom. This is the final chapter and because of that, our sentiment here is that closure is coming for Homelander, Hughie, and some other characters.

While we could get some finality with the Prime Video drama, at the same time know this: It does not appear as though the producers are going to scale back the satire or their take on real-life headlines. It may be controversial, but they are staying true to their core principles — if this show even has those.

Speaking in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, here is some of what creator Eric Kripke had to say about his communications with the higher-ups:

“There’s been a total of zero notes about pulling our punches or about making things less political or less savage … The various powers that be have been really great about it. I think they know that we’d just do it anyway, so why bother?

“Look, not about this particular show, but I’m certainly worried about a cooling effect when, now more than ever, you need people in the back of the classroom throwing spitballs. That’s not just healthy, that’s vital. It’s really important that people who can thumb their nose at it don’t get scared.”

We certainly think that season 5 is going to be the craziest one we’ve seen so far and honestly, why wouldn’t it? We imagine that there’s going to be a lot of death, but also laugh-out-loud moments. This show has to deliver on the culmination of everything we’ve had a chance to see so far.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

