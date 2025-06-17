Scrubs revival: Exec on continuing TD, Turk’s story

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, there is a Scrubs revival in active development over at ABC. Now, of course there is a lot to be excited about … but also some reasons for concern at the same time here.

After all, you have to remember that so much time has passed. How can you still make the show as entertaining and original as what we saw so many years ago?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking per TVLine, show creator Bill Lawrence (who will be involved in the revival, though not as the showrunner) indicated that there are a lot of plans in general to evolve these characters:

“I will tell you that the people I based the original characters on, like the real JD [Dr. Jonathan Doris], is still the medical advisor on the show, and still a cardiologist and a heart surgeon in L.A. … But the real Elliot [Doris’ wife, Dr. Dolly Klock] is no longer in medicine because it got to be too much for her, and she wanted to do other things that are equally as philanthropic. She does this education thing for adolescents and kids now. So, to look at how the system not only changed, but how it has beaten some of these people down, and how they retain their optimism with a new wave of young characters, has really been fun…. My hope would be that we establish where everybody from [the original show] is, whether they’re still with us at the hospital or not.”

Our general feeling is that the writers are going to find a way to change things up enough so that some characters are in different spots than they were in the past, but still feel like themselves. That means perhaps different ways to express the silliness in the JD – Turk friendship.

Related – See more about Zach Braff returning for the Scrubs revival

What are you most excited to see when it comes to the Scrubs revival over at ABC?

Be sure to share right now the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







