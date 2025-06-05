Scrubs revival: Zach Braff on possible JD story

For those who have not heard for whatever reason as of yet, there is a Scrubs revival very much in the works at ABC. It may not have a full series order yet but at the same time, doesn’t it feel pretty darn likely to happen?

What we can say at the moment is that original creator Bill Lawrence is fully on board, and the same goes for star Zach Braff. We do imagine that a lot of the comedy from the original show will be here, but doesn’t it have to evolve? This is where we’d remind you that this is exactly what a lot of people involved want. They don’t just want to make the same show that we’ve seen before.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, Braff had the following to say about some of the discussions that he and Lawrence have already had:

“When Bill and I shoot the s—t about it, [we ask ourselves] how do you still have the spirit of the [original] show — the humor and the heart of the show, and the fantasies and all the fun stuff that we all loved? … The show was about a young doctor coming into this new world, so what is it like [to be] a doctor who is 50 and has been beaten down by the system? It’s very, very hard to be a doctor today.”

Of course, we have seen a lot of these stories reverberate already through The Pitt but at the same time, that is a very different show than what we’re getting here. This is a series that at its core is out to make you laugh — if they can make you feel something at the same time, mission accomplished.

