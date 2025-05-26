Scrubs revival: Will Judy Reyes return as Carla?

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, there are a lot of positive signs towards a Scrubs coming to fruition over at ABC. Creator Bill Lawrence is involved (though not as a showrunner), and Zach Braff recently signed on to reprise his role as JD.

In general, we know that there are a number of people from the original show who could come back, but one of the larger mysteries has revolved around Judy Reyes. Carla was an iconic part of the comedy, but the actress is busy and has another show in High Potential.

Here is where we can share a bit of good news — both that series and Scrubs would air on the same network, and we do tend to think that this makes a split arrangement a little bit easier. Meanwhile, Judy herself is very-much eager to go back. Speaking per TV Insider, she made it clear she is interested, while asking a number of questions as to where the story could go from here:

“Are she and Turk still married? Did JD steal him from Carla? Are their kids grown? Do they have more kids? All that kind of stuff. I’m interested in knowing … The possibilities are endless,”

In general, it is our hope here that we see the new version of the show at some point in the winter or spring — we are not expecting some big 22-episode series by any means. Instead, it is our personal sentiment that we could be getting a series that lasts for around 10-13 installments and we will see where it goes from there. We just hope that there are a lot of viewers who turn up for it.

