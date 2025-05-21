Scrubs revival: Zach Braff officially signs on

Just in case there were any questions about Zach Braff’s involvement in a Scrubs revival at ABC, they appear to have been answered. Or, at least that is the case for now.

According to a new report coming in courtesy of Deadline, the actor is returning to play JD for the project, which does still remain in development. The story does note that these negotiations were actually quite complicated and took time for a number of different reasons, whether it be money or Braff’s request to film in Los Angeles rather than Vancouver. As for whether said request was eventually met, that remains to be seen; we are just happy that the two sides have reached some sort of agreement here, even if the show is not 100% a go yet for a full series.

So what would lie ahead next when it comes to the cast? Getting on board a number of other familiar faces, whether it be Sarah Chalke (Elliot Reid), Donald Faison (Christopher Turk), John C. McGinley (Perry Cox), and then also Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa). The latter is perhaps the most complicated just because she is a regular on another show right now on High Potential. Luckily, they both exist at ABC, and we like to think there’s a way it can be worked out so she appears here and there on Scrubs dependent on both her interest and availability.

In general, we recognize the hesitation that this show remains as good as it once was, especially since the previous “final” season was a pseudo spin-off that failed to generate some excitement. Yet, nostalgia is a big thing, and we also do believe that creator Bill Lawrence would not bring the show back unless he was confident. (It is worth noting that he will not be a showrunner here on this series, but plans on remaining very much involved.)

