America’s Got Talent 20 video: Mama Duke raps original song!

In just a matter of hours we are going to see America’s Got Talent arrive with another new episode on NBC — why not see Mama Duke now?

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and say that when it comes to original songs on this show, “Feels So Good to Be You” almost feels like the best-case scenario. Not only is the tune catchy, but Mama Duke is legitimately talented. There is a part of her story that is inspiring and yet, this isn’t just an act based solely on the story. There is a lot more that she brings to the table!

If you head over to the link here now you can see more of Duke’s performance, whether it be her vocal or her rapping ability. She says that she is a singer / songwriter and with that, we do think that she is not just some one-hit wonder. She’s done everything from be a barista to work at the YMCA and now, it seems like another major part of her dream could be coming true. Or, at the very least, this is what we hope.

It goes without saying that Mama is going to make it to the next round and from here, we do hope that she gets some support in the event she is a part of the live shows. (For now, we are more than a little bit hopeful.) The judges have a lot of nice things to say about her now, and we tend to think that personality-wise, she does feel like the right combination of talent and relatability. That is an incredibly hard thing to do in this current era.

What do you think about this performance from Mama Duke on America’s Got Talent tonight?

