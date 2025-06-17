Agatha All Along season 2 renewal: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get more news when it comes to Agatha All Along season 2 between now and the end of this month?

We’re going to be quick to admit here that at this point, we still are not giving up on the idea that we are going to be seeing the show back. However, that does not mean that we are going to be getting it immediately, or in the same form to what we just saw.

In a way, is it possible to just consider the entire WandaVision / Agatha story a trilogy? At the end of the latter show, Agatha Harkness died and yet, she can live on in some sort of spectral form. There is also still the Billy – Tommy storyline that can now be explored, and we firmly believe that there are avenues in which to do that.

At some point down the road, we are reasonably confident that an announcement could happen … just not soon. For now, we tend to think that Marvel is really pushing a lot of their chips into the basket of Avengers: Doomsday, and for good reason. They are very-much aware of the fact that this is the movie that could really make or break their whole future. Even successful films critically like Thunderbolts* did not necessarily deliver the huge box-office returns that we had in the past.

Sure, the benefit with doing more Agatha All Along is that we are talking here about a show rather than a movie. Yet, at the same time, this is an expensive one to put together for a number of different reasons, and it is basically at the same scale than some of the films.

