Agatha All Along season 2 renewal: Kathryn Hahn still hoping

At this point, is there any chance at all that an Agatha All Along season 2 happens? Disney recently held an upfront event and yet, the future of the series was not mentioned.

Yet, here is where we remind you that the MCU series has been submitted as a Drama rather than a Limited Series, so there is always a chance that it comes back … even if Agatha Harkness is still currently running around in a spectral state. The only big thing that we can say at present is that Kathryn Hahn is still pretty darn eager to reprise the role — whether that be in a show, a movie, or something else entirely.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score even more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new, in-depth interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here is at least some of what Hahn had to say on the subject:

Oh, believe me, I’m lighting a candle at the altar all the time. (Laughs.) I’m constantly burning a candle — a purple candle.

For us personally, we have become well-aware of the fact that MCU shows and movies do tend to move forward at their own pace. Daredevil: Born Again is separate enough from the main story that there is probably a little bit of leeway in terms of what can or cannot be done here. However, we do tend to think that a show like this may be tied more towards everything else out there, especially since Billy is such a huge part of it now. Our basic hope is that perhaps once we get to the other side of Doomsday, there is a chance that we start to hear something more. Anything prior to that may be premature, even if it would be delightful to dive back into the world of Agatha and some other characters sooner rather than later here.

Do you think that an Agatha All Along season 2 could still happen someday?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







