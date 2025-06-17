The Snake episode 2 spoilers: Who is new contestant?

This week on Fox you are going to have a chance to see The Snake episode 2 — so what exactly can you expect to see?

Well, first and foremost, we knew thanks to the promo last week that someone new was going to be entering the competition. Now, we know who that person is; not only that, but a little bit of what they are going to bring to the table.

According to a report coming in right now from Screen Rant, Christine, a 29-year old teacher, is going to be the latest person on board the show. Given that so many other contestants on the show are defined mostly based on their profession, we tend to think that this is probably going to be the case here, as well. On paper, you would tend to think that teachers would be among the most kind and trustworthy people out there. However, this is something that Christine could try to use to her advantage if possible — we imagine that a lot will depend on the challenge.

What does make The Snake so interesting, at least through one episode, is that you do not necessarily need the trust of everyone to survive. Instead, you really just need a couple of close allies and a little bit of luck and timing. Of course, at the same time we are beyond excited to see how the show evolves in the weeks ahead. Just because we are seeing the show operate one way now, it does not mean that it is going to operate that same way for the rest of the season. Christine may not be the only twist that we end up getting over the weeks ahead!

