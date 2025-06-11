The Snake episode 2 spoilers: A new contestant arrives?

We have gone through one episode already of The Snake on Fox — but is the show set to get even crazier from here on out? Well, there is a case to be made!

At this point, the contestants have been forced to show their cards a little bit publicly, which is one of the things that it is getting 100% correct. While winning the Snake power is great in that it offers you some safety. At the same time, you also have a major downside here. It puts you in a spot where you make the final choice, and also puts a target on your back.

Below, you can see the full The Snake episode 2 synopsis with some other insight on what is to come:

The players enter week two of the cold-blooded competition where pacts, friendships and love interests are starting to form and are already getting twisted. The competitors face a gut-wrenching challenge which becomes unbearable for some and exposes various truths amongst the group. Then, The Snake has been chosen once again, with the power to save or eliminate, and the unexpected arrival of a new contestant changes up the game in the all-new “Pick Your Poison” episode of The Snake airing Tuesday, Jun 17 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SNK-102) (TV-14 D,L,S)

What will the new contestant bring to the table? That’s a fun thing to look forward to, but also do not expect for this to be a somewhat-frequent occasion on this show. There are so many people still on the show that pending some mass elimination, it should be around for a good while. Hopefully, that does mean that we also get an opportunity to get to know some of these people a good bit better than we do at present.

