The Snake premiere: Who was eliminated first on Fox competition?

Tonight on Fox, we had a chance to see the premiere of The Snake — is this series the network’s version of The Traitors or The Mole?

Well, let’s just say that there are some interesting elements to this show already. Take, for starters, major trust issues among the cast. A lot of this game comes down to a chain of safety week in and week out, where “The Snake” (who can win the title during a challenge) ends up sending someone home of the two people who were left vulnerable at the end of the chain. Basically, the whole name of the game here is to schmooze, build relationships, and hope you can trust the people who are around you. However, trust is also not always an easy thing to find, and we saw at least some of that with the end of the episode.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other SURVIVOR reviews!

If there is one major flaw in the first episode of The Snake, it has to be in the predictable way in which Kailee (otherwise known as the thirstiest police officer ever) was sent packing. The moment it showed her in the edit saying that she was confident she was going to be sticking around, we felt all the more sure that she would be heading out the door. How could you really think otherwise? Tech manager Kethryn was the Snake for the premiere, and she was the one who made the final decision.

As for how we got to that elimination, the show did spend ample time allowing some of these people to communicate — yet, we also did not really dive that deep beyond initial archetypes. The show effectively has a pastor, a bull rider, a cheerleader, a detective, a boxer, a bounty hunter, and more, and they all act exactly how you would expect. The cast seems solid entertainment-wise (especially the randomly cutthroat pastor), but does it need to dig deeper to get us to care about these people? Probably.

While The Snake is hardly revolutionizing reality television one episode in, we will at least say that it proved to be light, entertaining summer fare. It’s worth seeing where the journey takes us from here.

What did you think about the events of The Snake premiere?

Would you keep watching after this? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







