The Last of Us season 3: Kaitlyn Dever’s view of strength

As many of you may be familiar as of right now, The Last of Us season 3 is confirmed to be coming to HBO — and with a new focus. Abby is going to be front and center for a big part of the narrative, and we imagine that there is a lot we will learn about her past — including her placement within the WLF.

Now, we know that from the games, the defining characteristic from this character was her size and strength — she was incredibly intimidating from a physical perspective. This is why a lot of video-game fans were surprised with relatively diminutive actress Kaitlyn Dever being cast in the role. She did a great job with the material, though, and also worked to pave her own definition of what this strength can really be.

In speaking about the idea of strength further to the Los Angeles Times, here is some of what Dever had to say:

“When I think of strength, I think of what has brought you to this moment, how much you’ve been through and how have you gotten here. It’s more emotional, what I consider strength.”

We do tend to think that this is going to be the foundation for what we see from Abby as a character moving forward, someone who has a level of emotional strength and resilience because of what she has gone through. She is convinced in her convictions, though some of them may be misguided. Take, for example, the idea that killing Joel would automatically squelch her desire for revenge. It is hard to argue that is fully the case, but we will see more on that whenever the third season premieres.

