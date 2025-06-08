The Last of Us season 3 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we will hear something more on The Last of Us season 3 between now and the end of June? On paper, it is easy to label this premature, and for a pretty good reason.

After all, let’s start things off here by noting that really, we are just a couple of weeks removed from the season 2 finale — and yes, it remains absolutely frustrating that this is a show that only produced seven episodes this year after an extremely long break. We are lucky to know that a season 3 is already greenlit and by all accounts, there’s a good chance that a season 4 will happen to close out the story.

Now, this is where we do have to crawl closer to the bad news: You won’t be getting much news this month, or really for the rest of the year. For a couple of different reasons, HBO is not eager to rush The Last of Us along. For starters, this is an expensive production that takes a great deal of time due to the sheer size and scale, plus also the post-production required on the back end. Meanwhile, the network also has a really packed schedule for the next year or two in general. Just consider the fact that moving forward, they already have the likes of The Gilded Age, Task, IT: Welcome to Derry, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Euphoria, House of the Dragon, and some other under-the-radar series. These are just some of the ones that have either finished production or are in the midst of it. They also have more True Detective planned as well as Dune: Prophecy.

What we’re trying to say is that 2027 is the absolute earliest you will be able to give back into Ellie and Dina’s world, and it is simply our hope that in time, a few more details will start to trickle in all about it.

What are you most eager to see moving into The Last of Us season 3, no matter when it airs?

