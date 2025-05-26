The Last of Us season 2 finale: Bella Ramsey on Ellie, Dina

We knew that The Last of Us season 2 finale needed to have a wide range of different emotional moments. What did we get?

Ultimately, we recognize that for a lot of people out there, the bigger moments are tied to Abby and Ellie — having that brief confrontation does set the table for a really different season 3. At the same time, though, we also know that the relationship between Ellie and Dina is fundamentally different, as well. Bella Ramsey’s character has told Dina about Joel and what happened back at the hospital — she’s only known herself for a short period of time, but keeping that information from others could prove to be rather problematic, as well.

Speaking to Deadline, Ramsey themselves went into what Ellie told Dina, but then also Dina’s surprising reaction to the news:

I think that Ellie is terrified to tell Dina that, and Ellie expects that once she tells Dina this, that that’s it. Dina will leave. Everything that she’s built with Dina will go away. Because I think that Ellie feels so ashamed of all of that, and, I think, just expects that Dina will too. And Dina obviously has a reaction, but it’s very gracious, and I think that that is something that they will they work through. I think that Dina ultimately — to me anyway, how it felt playing it with Isabela [Merced] — is that there is a level of understanding, and there’s a level of like, ‘I love you so much that I’m gonna try and understand why you haven’t told me this before, and thank you for telling me now.’ I think that was sort of more of the consensus.

Could there still be tension down the road? Absolutely but in general, this is such an extreme situation that Dina may understand not having conflict overwhelm anything else.

