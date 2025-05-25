The Last of Us season 3 premiere date hopes on HBO

Following the big season 2 finale on HBO, what more can we say when it comes to The Last of Us season 3? When will it premiere?

First and foremost, let’s just remind everyone that the network has already greenlit the fantasy epic for more — heck, they did before the second season even got going! That makes us all the more excited for whatever could be coming up next, as it shows that there is a clear plan behind the scenes. Remember for a moment that there could potentially be a season 4 of the show as well, as the producers think that think that this could be necessary in order to properly complete the story.

If there is a little bit of bad news to report here, it’s rather simple: The third season probably will not be available for a really long time. Even though we are on the other side of the industry strikes of 2023 (which delayed the second season), this is still an expensive show with a lot of special effects. If we get a chance to see it before early 2027, we will consider that a thrill.

So what is going to be ahead story-wise? Well, we anticipate that the series is going to do what it can to stay fairly close to the events of the game, mostly because there is no real reason at this point to think otherwise. We do also believe that for us personally, it makes sense to see a whole lot more of Kaitlyn Dever as Abby. While her casting was a huge deal heading into the season, she hasn’t exactly been in the majority of episodes at this point.

