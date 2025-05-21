The Last of Us season 4: Will HBO order it soon?

Is there any chance that we are going to hear something more soon when it comes to The Last of Us season 4 at HBO? Make no mistake that we want it. Whether or not we get news on it soon remains to be seen.

Obviously, we should go ahead and note here that the video-game adaptation already has a season 3, and that is not something you need to be worried about for now. Yet, over the past couple of days comments from co-showrunner Craig Mazin seem to suggest that there will need to be a season 4 to properly finish the story. Is that going to happen?

Well, we are well-aware of the fact that losing Pedro Pascal from the cast does hurt the show a little in a mainstream sense, as it would losing any big actor. Yet, simultaneously this is a series that does still have a lot left creatively and the quality is very-much there. We tend to think that it remains hugely successful for HBO, and they have a tendency to finish the journey of many of their big-ticket shows.

Because of all of this, we would say not to be too concerned about whether or not The Last of Us gets a season 4 or not. Instead, we would merely say to be patient and enjoy what is directly in front of us … and also prepare to be emotional as well. After all, this weekend marks the season 2 finale and while we don’t imagine that there will be closure on everything, we could at least see some significant movement when it comes to the key arc for Ellie and Dina as they continue their path towards revenge.

Do you think that we are going to get a season 4 renewal of The Last of Us before season 3 premieres?

