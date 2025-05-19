The Last of Us EP hopeful for season 4 to finish story

We are lucy to know at this point that The Last of Us season 3 is coming to HBO. However, at this point, there is a chance this may not be the end of the story. Something more may be coming after the fact!

Provided that the network does want to keep the story of Ellie going into season 4, that seems to be where executive producer Craig Mazin wants to end it. Does this mean that the events of the second game are placed across three seasons? There is a good chance, since nobody has spoken about telling a story that goes longer than the source material. (There is no guarantee that The Last of Us: Part III ever happens for PlayStation.)

Speaking to Collider in a new interview, Mazin goes more into breaking up the story — and then, of course, also how long all of this could end up realistically going:

There are natural perforations in the narrative where you can go, “Okay, let’s tear it here.” I think there’s a decent chance that Season 3 will be longer than Season 2, just because the manner of that narrative and the opportunities it affords us are a little different. The thing about Joel’s death is that it’s so impactful. It’s such a narrative nuclear bomb that it’s hard to wander away from it. We can’t really take a break and move off to the side and do a Bill and Frank story. I’m not sure that will necessarily be true for Season 3. I think we’ll have a little more room there. But certainly, there’s no way to complete this narrative in a third season. Hopefully, we’ll earn our keep enough to come back and finish it in a fourth. That’s the most likely outcome.

In the end, let’s just hope that we do end up getting a fitting end to The Last of Us no matter when it ends. After everything that Bella Ramsey’s Ellie has gone through already, shouldn’t there be a chance at hope or, at the very least, peace?

Do you think The Last of Us is going to get a season 4 at HBO?

