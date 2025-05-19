The Last of Us season 2 episode 7 promo: Caught in a war

As many of you at this point are more than likely aware, The Last of Us season 2 episode 7 is going to be the finale. also, there is so much story to still be told!

Before we go any further here, it only feels right to get some of the hard stuff out of the way: We aren’t sure that we will ever see Pedro Pascal back on the show again as Joel, mostly because we have seen the totality of the story now. We know where things go from point A to point B, and that Ellie is now very much aware of all the necessary information. Basically, the only thing that we really have to determine now is where some things go in the present.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the full promo for the finale, one that is going to bring you back to Ellie and Dina as they try their best in order to properly complete their revenge mission. However, there is one other big question that goes along with it: Whether or not they will get caught in the crossfires of a much larger conflict. You have the WLF on one side and then the Scars on the other. We do recognize that in some ways, you can view this as an opportunity for Ellie to complete her goal undetected.

However, being in the middle of the war often ends up meaning that you catch a stray bullet — and with Ellie and Dina now set to be parents, isn’t there a higher likelihood than ever that something like that happens? We tend to think so anyway.

