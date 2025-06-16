Stick season 1 episode 5 sneak peek: A caddy strategy

This week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see Stick season 1 episode 5 — what more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, we know that Santi’s road to glory is going to continue — or, at least an attempt at it. The whole show is really about him and Pryce traveling around in an attempt to make him the next great golf phenom. Of course, Santi is still young and by virtue of that, he does not always want to listen to the advice of others. This is where Owen Wilson’s character is forced to get a little bit creative.

If you head over to Broadway World right now, you can see a sneak preview for what lies ahead here, one that shows that Pryce seems to be using a new caddy in order to get information into Santi’s head. After all, Pryce has realized that he is trying to help someone who does not always want to be coached by him; because of that, he has to get a little bit creative.

Of course, we do tend to think here that this scheme is only going to work for so long and Pryce is going to figure it out. There could be both comedy and conflict that arrives as a result, but we do think in the end, Pryce is going to realize that he has to just be honest himself and find some different ways in order to operate. This is meant to be a pretty lighthearted and inspirational show at the end of the day; why in the world would that change now?

