Stick season 1 episode 5 spoilers: ‘The Birdie Machine’

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to have a chance to see Stick season 1 episode 5 — what more can we say about it?

Well, let’s just start off here by saying that “The Birdie Machine” is the title for the next installment and of course, golf will continue to be a huge part of the story. Santi is going to continue to try and level up, while at the same time Pryce is going to do whatever he can to help him. The problem here is that Santi is young — in other words, he won’t always be that eager to be coached. If Pryce is going to be able to pull this off, let’s just say that he may need to be creative.

Below, you can see the full Stick season 1 episode 5 synopsis with some other insight on what is to come:

Santi tees off at the qualifier with a new caddy as Pryce deploys covert coaching tactics. Mitts delivers harsh truths — and gets some right back.

Even though we have made it now four episodes into the show, at the same time it does still feel like we’re getting to know all of the characters. That could still be the focus here for a little while beyond just the sport. If the goal here is to make it the next Ted Lasso, how do you keep bringing all of the sentimental moments.

For those curious, there are still some big names from the golf community who we think will be turning up on Stick at some point — from what we can tell, this is a part of the overall appeal in addition to the comedy and some of the great characters.

What do you most want to see moving into Stick season 1 episode 5?

