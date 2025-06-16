Ted Lasso season 4: Nick Mohammed on Nate’s future

With filming for Ted Lasso season 4 starting up soon, it is our hope that more and more information will start to trickle in.

Who do we know is turning up at this point? Well, Jason Sudeikis will again be front and center once again as the title character, and he will be joined once more by Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and several others from the first few seasons. We know that there will be a lot of new cast members because of the premise: A women’s team at AFC Richmond. This means that a lot of men’s team members may not be a part of the show at all, at least in a major role.

So what about Nate “The Great”? Is Nick Mohammed coming back? The actor has played coy on a return in the past, but he is starting to give out a bit more clarity. In a new interview with Collider, for example, he indicated that he’s sure he will “pop up” at some point. He also answered if he thought season 3 was going to be the end while he was making it:

… The storylines in Season 3 would suggest that there was a real sense of finality. Ted goes back home, right? But there were enough things that were set up that would suggest that there was a path to it coming back. We didn’t know for absolute definite, and it was always up to Jason [Sudeikis] as to whether he wanted to do more.

Mohammed did note that he knew for a little while that the show would be coming back before it was announced, and we hope that he and everyone else is confident that there is some great stuff coming. We tend to think that if Sudeikis 100% wanted to bring the show back, he had a good story in mind. Let’s just cross our fingers for that…

